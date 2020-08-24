Dateline – Ware Shoals, South Carolina

Mary Edra Todd Guessford, age 55, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Troy Melton Todd and Darris McLendon Todd.

She is survived by her son, Troy Barker of Ware Shoals, SC; her two grandchildren, Savannah and Greyson Barker; her sister, Brenda Burroughs; her special niece, Haven “Honey Bee” Corley; and her special friend, Brent Lancaster.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Tommy Todd and Ricky Burroughs.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10 AM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton