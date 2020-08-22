Waterloo, South Carolina

Roxann Davis Chandler, 60, of 97 Shrine Club Road and wife of thirty-three years to William “Curry” Chandler, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

Born in Altus, OK ,she was a daughter of the late Herman Curtis and Mildred Louise Tillman Davis. Mrs. Chandler was employed with Jostens with thirty-nine years of service. She was a devoted wife and mother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: children, Curry Chandler, Jr. of Charleston and Colton Chandler of the home; brothers, Jake Davis of Temple, GA and David Davis of Greenwood; sisters, Anita Carroll (Paul) of McDonough, GA, Darlene Davis of Gray Court and April Maynard of Statesboro, GA.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Steve Davis.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Dr. Bryan Malone.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.