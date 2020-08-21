Rock Hill, South Carolina

Thomas Deleon Sullivan, Jr., age 69, of 283 Southside Road, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home.

Born in Westminster, he was a son of the late Thomas Deleon Sullivan, Sr. and Sally Cannon Sullivan Powell. A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Sullivan was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from the HVAC industry.

He is survived by: brother, Robert Sullivan and wife Cathy of Picayune, MS; sister, Martha Ballew of Myrtle Beach; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 28, 2020, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside services.

