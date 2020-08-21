Dateline – Enoree, South Carolina

Andrew Scott “Andy” Dover, age 52, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Spartanburg, SC, and was a son of Cheryl Ingraham Dover of Roebuck and Billy R. Dover of Enoree.

Andy was a 1986 Woodruff High School Graduate and a 1988 Greenville Tec Graduate with a Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology. He was an employee of 3M at Donaldson Center. Andy enjoyed the outdoors especially when he was hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Eric Dover (Casey) of Enoree; his sister, Donna Godfrey (Mark) of Woodruff; two nieces, Samantha Godfrey and Ashleigh Godfrey; and a nephew, Evan Dover.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, August 28th, at 4 PM at Ora ARP Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, August 27th, at Gray Funeral Home in Laurens, and following the Graveside Service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens