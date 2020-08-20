Laurens, South Carolina

Mary Allen Clayton, 90, formerly of Laurens, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at NHC in Greenwood, SC.

Born in Somerville, MA, she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Bellia Doherty Allen. A secretary for over 30 years, Mrs. Clayton was of the Catholic faith and loved reading and sewing.

She is survived by: her daughters, Kathleen C. Davis and husband Everette of Port Aransas, TX, Janice C. Gibson of Pawleys Island, and Carolyn C. Armstrong of Charleston; a sister, Margaret Glavin of Saugus, MA; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: two brothers; two sisters; a granddaughter; and son-in-law.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 446 E. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.