James Latimer Cole, age 84, husband of Brenda Anne Cole, Father of David Milton Cole (Susan) and Grandfather of David Milton Cole III and Samuel Cole went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Lessie Cole of Townville, SC and his siblings Max, Forest, Christine and Margaret.

Jim retired from Duke Energy after fifty years of service. He was a Navy veteran and proud of having served on the USS Wasp after the Korean War.

In the past several weeks many friends from Jim’s High School days and work days came or called to celebrate the memories that were made throughout the years.

Jim was a faithful member of Welcome Baptist Church and he loved the Lord. He is survived by many people whose lives have been affected by his testimony, including many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Welcome Baptist Church in Laurens, S.C.