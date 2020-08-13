Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Margaret Jane Moore, age 66, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Laurens and was a daughter of Margaret Louise Boyd Moore of Laurens and the late William Clyde Moore.

Ms. Moore was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She was a pianist and pet lover, enjoyed the outdoors and gardening, and will be remembered for her generosity.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Margaret Anne Butz of Laurens.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 AM at New Prospect Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 Hwy 221S, Laurens, SC 29360

