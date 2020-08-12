Laurens, South Carolina

Patrick “Pat” Acree Terrell, 63, of Laurens, SC and husband of Jennifer Terrell passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Chattanooga, TN, the son of Mrs. Tennie Terrell of Simpsonville and the late Judson Morgan Terrell, Jr. Pat was employed with MetLife, a member of First Baptist Church and the Seekers and Builders Sunday School Class. He enjoyed being with his family and loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: son, Joshua Luke Terrell and wife Susan Allen Terrell of Birmingham, AL; stepdaughter, Jestine Suthrlen of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Stephanie Terrell and Isaac Armstrong; brothers, Judson Morgan Terrell, III. of Simpsonville and David Lee Terrell and wife JoAnne of Simpsonville; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his first wife, Stephanie Lewis Robinson Terrell and her mother, Brooke Robinson.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Westview Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Tommy Cox.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Cancer Institute at Eastside, 65 International Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.

Memorials may be made to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.