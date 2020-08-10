Waterloo, South Carolina

Joseph “Joe” Anthony Pietrowski, 81, of 48 Stoney Street passed away Monday August 10, 2020, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born January 31, 1939, in Milan, WI, he was a son of the late Alex and Florence Milkowski Pietrowski. He served in the USN for 20 years and retired as a MMCS. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a member of the VFW. He was formerly employed with Abbots Lab, Torrington, Greenwood Packing and owned and operated Pietrowski’s Dairy. Mr. Pietrowski was of the Catholic faith and he enjoyed playing golf and taking care of his yard.

He is survived by: wife of 55 years, Rebecca Ann Morley Pietrowski; children, Shawn Marie Pietrowski Brown and Joseph A. Pietrowski, II. (Jodi); grandchildren, Joshua Z. Brown (Holly), Rebecca E. Brown, and Jacob E. Pietrowski; and great grandsons, Sullivan M. Brown and Finch M. Brown. He was affectionately known as “Pappy” to all of his grands. He was also survived by sisters, Florence Jahnke and Theresa Hackel (Howard); brothers, Donald Pietrowski (Caroline) and James Pietrowski (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Frank, George, and Alexander Pietrowski; sisters, Cecelia Kania, Marcelia Behrendt, Gladyce Kieffer, Mary Ann Maas; and his beloved dog, Josie

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph with Military Honors.

The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 149 Mount Olive Church Road, Ware Shoals, SC 29692 or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com .