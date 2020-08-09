Laurens, South Carolina

David Surratt Taylor, Jr., age 70, of Laurens, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born and raised in Laurens, SC, he was a son of the late Senator David Surratt Taylor, Sr. and Dorothy Drummond Taylor.

Surviving are his brothers, Drummond Taylor and wife Roz of Fairfax, VA, and Adam Taylor, Sr. and wife Monica of Laurens, SC; sister, Connie Taylor Nelson and husband Collie of Bainbridge Island, WA; nephews, Christopher Taylor, Adam Taylor, Jr, and Evan Taylor; and nieces, Taylor Nelson, Eliza Nelson Williamson, and Anna Taylor.

The family will host a private memorial service at a later date.

