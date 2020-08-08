Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Cheryl Lynn Sullivan, born May 1, 1962, in Abbeville, SC, of Gray Court, SC, passed way on August 8, 2020 at Greenville Self Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Janette Miss and Father Bobby Ray Miss both of Waterloo, and her daughter Patrica Toni-Lynn Workman.

She is survived by Daughter Kristie L Raymond of Laurens, her sister Teena L Fuller of Gray Court, Allen D Moss, of Honea Path, Richard K Moss of Waterloo, and 2 wonderful grandchildren, Amber L Coker and Dalton Ray Workman, both of Laurens, SC.

We will have a celebration of life after the pandemic is over.