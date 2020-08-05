Ware Shoals man killed in crash

A Ware Shoals man was killed just after midnight Sunday morning as the result of a head-on collision with another vehicle in Waterloo.

According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse, Jeffrey Lee Olivier, 29, died of blunt force trauma at the scene of the accident.

The two-car accident occurred at 12:10 a.m. on Riverford Road near Old Oak Tree Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Oliver was driving northbound on Riverfork Road in a 1993 Honda Civic when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2009 Mitsubishi Outlander.

SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the Civic careened off the road, striking a fence and trees before catching fire. Oliver was ejected from the vehicle.

One of three passengers in the Outlander, which included a 9-year-old child, was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and treated for injuries. The child was not injured, Bolt said.