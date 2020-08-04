Gray Court, South Carolina

Mary Ann Martin, age 92, formerly of 164 Owings Street, Gray Court, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at NHC in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Norwood Mansfield and Rennie Jacks Martin. A member of First Baptist Church in Gray Court, she was formerly employed as a social worker with Department of Social Services.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; she is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by, five brothers and one sister.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Gray Court City Cemetery conducted by Rev. James Manning.

The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and CNA’s on C Wing at NHC in Clinton for their love and care to Ms. Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gray Court, P.O 348, Gray Court, SC 29645.

