Terry L. Parker, age 69, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Timmonsville, SC, and was a son of Rev. Allard R. Parker and Doris Christine Jordan Parker.

Terry retired after 39½ years with Torrington Bearing and Timken. He enjoyed fishing, vacationing and traveling. He loved going to church and was a member of the Wattsville Church of God of Prophecy. His family meant the world to him.

Terry is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Bagwell Parker; two sons, Joey Parker (Josie) of Laurens and Stacey Parker (Malissa) of Waterloo; two brothers, Allen Parker (Sandrah) and James Parker (Tootie), both of Waterloo; two sisters, Miriam Newman (Kenny) and Tammie Quarles, both of Camden; seven grandchildren, Olivia Jarnigan, Garrett Parker, Victoria Parker, Taylor Coxe, Summer Lewis, Mack Palmer and Douglas Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Brock Burton, Alexandria Burton, Watson Jarnigan, Kayden Berry and Harrison Coxe.

He was predeceased by a sister, Richardean Parker and a brother, Earl Parker.

A Private Family Service for the immediate family will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2 PM. A Livestream of the service will begin at 2 PM with links on the Gray Funeral Home Website and Facebook page. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at a later date. Details will be announced on Terry’s tribute page on the Gray Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wattsville Church of God of Prophecy, 260 Ranch Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family will be at the home of his son, Stacey Parker, 43 Minnow Drive, Waterloo, SC 29384.

