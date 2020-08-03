Lake Greenwood drowning claims victim in Waterloo

UPDATE: Victim identified

A person drowned Monday afternoon on the Laurens County side of

Lake Greenwood.

The victim has been identified as Patrick Webb, 30, of Laurens.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, no cause of death has been determined. An autopsy is pending, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

Emergency personnel were recovering the body, and the Laurens County Coroner’s Office was at the scene at the Riverfork Boat Ramp in Waterloo around 4 p.m.

No other details on the victim or the incident were immediately available.