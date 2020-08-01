Laurens, South Carolina

Marcelle “Marcy” Weeks Lambert, age 90, formerly of Laurelwood Apartments, and wife of the late Paul H. Lambert, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Robert Larry and Emma Jo Satterwhite Weeks. A member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church and former Elder, Mrs. Lambert retired from Jostens.

She is survived by: her children, Stuart Lambert (Kim) of Laurens and Kathryn Meadows of Enoree; sister, Betty Jo Curry of Laurens; grandchildren, Candi Wilson (Jay), Danielle Lampley (Henry), Lawrence Crews, and Katelyn Tollison (Luke); great grandchildren, Cameron Wilson, Andrew Simmons, Cadie Wilson, Kaiden Simmons, Madison Lampley, Ana Lynn Lampley, and Caroline Lampley

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. David Bonner and Rev. Robert Brozina.

Memorials may be made to Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1643, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.