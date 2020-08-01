Barbara “Mimi” Anderson Frady

Barbara passed away on August 1, 2020 under the tender care of the Hospice House Laurens staff.

She was born in Morganton, NC on October 12, 1929. She was the middle daughter of the late Collie W. and Rose W. Anderson.

Mrs. Frady was a graduate of Clinton High School and Winthrop College where she received a degree in Home Economics. She was married to George W. Frady, Sr. on October 29, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1972. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Norma Lehn and Catherine “Tot” Orr Campbell, and a grandson Casey Mims.

She was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian church where she organized women in the church with Sherry Kohler and served as 1st President. She also served as a circle leader, Bible teacher and kindergarten teacher. Along with Marilyn Daniluk she organized and co-chaired the “Elderberries.” Mrs. Frady volunteered for 50 years with the Laurens County Auxiliary and was President for four years. She also volunteered for over 30 years with Hospice House Laurens County and helped spearhead fundraising for a meditation garden at the Hospice house. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and wanted to serve others with all her abilities and strength. Mimi loved her children, grandchildren, and great grands fiercely.

Mrs. Frady is survived by son George Frady, Jr, of Clinton, SC, Kathy Long and husband Carroll of Simpsonville, SC, Lynn Mims and husband Parker of Waterloo, SC, Dottie Edwards and husband Joel of Asheville, NC and Barbara Nelson and husband Vernon of Belmont, NC; grandchildren Murray Long and wife Kim, Kathryn Long Meyer, Wesley Long and wife Martha, Will Long, Parker Mims, Jr, Erin Mims Bruns and husband Graham, Stephen Edwards and wife McKenzie, Laura Edwards, David Edwards and fiancé Olivia, Quinn Nelson and wife Lindsay, and Haley Nelson. She also is survived by a precious group of great grandchildren: Austin, Ryan and Graham Meyer; Celia, Callie, Sydney and Ren Long; Abbie and Emma Long; Hutchins and Mary Parker Bruns; Griffin and Rose Edwards; and Freya Nelson.

In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Garren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Collie Lehn and wife Joy, Charlotte Strickland and husband Robbie, Dan Orr and wife Margie, Steve Orr and wife Pam, Rosemary Houston and husband Kevin, Norma Bedell and husband John, Mike Shepherd and wife Karen, Debbie DeTroia and husband Rick.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 A.M. in the Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family will greet friends following the church service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice House of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Dr. Clinton, SC 29325 or Bethany Christian Services, 114 Williams St. Suite A, Greenville SC 29601.