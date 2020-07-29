Some LDHS athletes to return Monday

Laurens District 55 High School athletes will have the option to begin voluntary fall workouts starting Monday. These workouts will initially be allowed for fall high school sports only.

Football, girls tennis and cross country will be allowed to return to campus this coming Monday, while cheerleading and volleyball may return on Monday, Aug. 10. Only high school athletes will be returning to campus at this time.

Athletic practices and workouts on campus at LDHS have been on hiatus for more than a month due to a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. Clinton High football players and cross country runners returned to campus two weeks ago. Laurens Academy athletes have continued workouts throughout July.

LDHS announced the return of workouts in an email Wednesday morning.