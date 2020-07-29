Magistrate Court moving to The Ridge in August

The Laurens County Magistrate’s Office is experiencing a high number of pending cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be holding criminal and traffic court hearings at The Ridge in Laurens.

The move is designed to alleviate overcrowding at the Hillcrest Judicial Complex, which is also the home of several county administrative offices.

The Ridge, located at 301 Exchange Drive in Laurens, is to host the hearings Aug. 3-24.

Civil matters will remain at Hillcrest Square.

Anyone with a ticket or notice of violation with a specified court date in August will attend hearings at The Ridge. Anyone wishing to speak to the law enforcement officer who issued the citation and those choosing to present a case to a judge during August will do so at The Ridge.

Fines may be paid online at sccourts.org by following theonline payment instructions or by mailing a money order or cashier’s check with name and ticket number to P.O. Box 925, Laurens, S.C. 29360. Fines may also be paid in person at the Magistrate’s Office collection window at the Hillcrest Judicial Complex.