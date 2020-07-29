Laurens, South Carolina

Elizabeth B. Holden Bonds, age 86, of Laurelwood Apartments, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home.

Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Mattie Estelle Parkman Holden. Elizabeth retired from textiles with over 30 years of service in Clinton. She enjoyed her many years of service as a foster grandparent in Clinton School District 56 for over 20 years. Elizabeth was a member of New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy for more than 10 years.

Surviving are her children, Deborah H. Cummings and husband Mike of Laurens, Kathy H. Taylor and husband Donald of West Union, and Robert “Danny” Holder of Clinton; sisters, Barbara H. Graham of West Columbia, and Francis H. Reed of Clinton; grandchildren, Josie Parker and husband Joey, Michael “Bo” Cummings, and Brooke Holder Veal; great-grandchildren, Olivia R. Jarnigan Garrett C. Parker, Wesley Veal, Hayden Veal, Victoria Parker, Sarah Grace Cummings, and Reece Cummings; and great-grandchildren, Brock, Alexandria, and Watson.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by a son, Darrell “Dinky” Holder; brother, Rudolph “Buddy” Holden, and sister, Shirley A. Holden.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy conducted by Pastor Danny Driver.

The family will be at the home of Deborah, 1004 West Main Street, Laurens, SC.

Visitation will be in the church immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 302 Jackson Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.