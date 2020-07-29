Betty Hughes Sellars

Woodruff, South Carolina

Betty Jean Hughes Sellars, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

Mrs. Sellars was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Sellars; her parents, Rev. Robert and Sally Worthey Hughes; a grandson, Wendell Sellars; a great-grandson, Brayden Erwin; five sisters, Barbara Hughes, Peggy Morgan, Willie Mae Crowder, Annie Ruth Johnson, and Eunice Beck; one brother, Lonnie Hughes.

Surviving are her children, Nancy Blalock (Joe), Wayne Sellars (Sheila) and Donnie Sellars (April); five grandchildren, Brandy Erwin, Kendra Blalock, Duane Sellars, Jasen Sellars, and Amanda Sellars; thirteen great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Hughes (Ginger), Bobby Hughes, and Billy Ray Hughes (Evelyn); two sisters, Mary Jane Hughes and Sara Douglas; and several loving niece and nephews.

Betty was a member of Gray Court Church of God and retired from Kemet Electronics. She never met a stranger, she loved her family, and the Lord.

A public viewing will be held from 2-5pm Friday, July 31st, 2020 at Fletcher Funeral Service. Funeral services will be private. Entombment will be at Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and also her special friend, Shelby for their care and support during this time.

The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gray Court Church of God, 8492 SC-14, Gray Court, SC 29645.

