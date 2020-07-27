Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Bobbie Stevenson Jones, age 86, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at the National Healthcare of Clinton.

She was born in Laurens County and was a daughter of the late Prince Arthur Stevenson and Maybelle Foster Stevenson. She was a member of the Beaverdam Baptist Church. Mrs. Jones was a supervisor at the Laurens Glass Company. She went on to further her education and worked as a registered nurse at NHC Laurens and retired at Whitten Center.

She is survived by her sons, Bubba Jones (Dot) of Laurens, and John A. Jones (Allison) of Simpsonville, SC; her daughters, Sharon Hoyle (Keith) of Candler, NC, Becky Gantt of Ware Shoals, SC, and Bonnie Laughlin (Danny) of Gray Court, SC; her eight grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 AM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens