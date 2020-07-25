James Ronald “Ronnie” Calhoun Sr., 86, husband of Patricia “Patti” Smith Calhoun for 57 years, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Mr. Calhoun was born in Wales, KY to the late Marion Franklin Calhoun and Maxie Anderson Calhoun. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Roadway Express and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Ronnie was an avid reader and collector of Louie Lamar books. He also collected pocket knives and was an ardent fan of the Clemson Tigers and the University of Kentucky Wild Cats. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, but he truly treasured being “PaPa Great” to his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Jimmy Calhoun Jr., and Frank Calhoun and wife Jan; two daughters, Linda Pressley, and Felicia Davenport and husband Randy; ten grandchildren, Ricky Hedden and wife Mandy, Danny Tollison Jr., Tim Tollison, Nicole Patterson and husband Nick, Matthew Hedden, Wesley Calhoun, Sarah Calhoun, Alyse Calhoun, and Kaylin Calhoun; and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Tom Calhoun; two sisters, Fay Hickman and Inez Kinney; and a grandson, Hunter Calhoun.

Funeral services, with Military Honors, was held Tuesday at Beulah Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Greenpond Community Food Bank, c/o Beulah Baptist Church, 1762 Greenpond Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644. Fletcher Funeral Service