Dateline – Cross Hill, South Carolina

Gladys Hollingsworth Adair, 90, of Cross Hill, widow of John Lloyd Adair, Jr., passed away, Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home.

Born in Cross Hill August 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Thompson Hollingsworth and Mary Griffin Hollingsworth, and step-daughter of Leonora Leaman Majors Hollingsworth.

A 1950 graduate of Furman University, she was a member of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church. She retired from the SC Department of Social Services.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Lou Finley (husband Emil) and Nancy A. Adair, a son, John Adair III; sister-in-law, Carolyn H. Hollingsworth; brother-in-law, Willard L. Lawrimore, grandchildren Jonathan P. Finley and his wife, Leslie Finley, and Jennifer Finley-Lezcano and her husband, Julio Lezcano; great grandsons, Noah and Reid Finley; and several special nephews and nieces.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Adair Jr., a son, James W. Adair; sisters, Jocelyn H. Lawrimore and Louise H. Rogers; brother, Robert T. Hollingsworth; and step-sister, Ann M. Verenes.

Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Monday at Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, Social Hall with Rev. Andrew Perrie and Rev. Emil Finley officiating. The family request that mask be worn in accordance with CDC standards.

Burial will follow at Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday 4-6PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Liberty Springs St., Cross Hill, SC 29332 or Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Dr., Clinton, SC 29325.

For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Adair family.