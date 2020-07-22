Deadline for small biz micro-grants Friday

The Laurens County Council recently approved $50,000 in micro-grants that are to be allocated to local small businesses suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Laurens County Small Business Micro-Grants, which will be limited to $1,500 apiece, are to be distributed by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. The deadline to apply for the grants is Friday.

“We want to help everyone affected by this as much as we can,” said Laurens County Chamber Executive Director and President Amanda Munyan, who detailed the program at Tuesday’s Laurens County Development Corporation Board meeting at the Piedmont Technical College Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

The grants are limited to businesses with 10 or fewer employees, currently open and were in business as of Jan. 1 and still conducting business as of Feb. 20 of this year.

Other requirements for businesses include:

Have a physical location in Laurens County

Be a Laurens County-based, for-profit business

Have 10 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner

Earn greater than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues (gross sales and receipts)

Munyan said the chamber had received 52 applications for the micro-grants as of Tuesday. A committee will determine the winners of the grants through a points system.

“We believe this is really a great opportunity for small businesses in Laurens County,” she said.

For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook page or call the chamber office at 864-833-2716.