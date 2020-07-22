CHS return to field; LDHS postpones workouts

While the South Carolina High School League continues to struggle with what fall sports will potentially look like going forward in 2020, Laurens District 55 and Clinton high schools are taking different approaches.

Both schools had suspended summer workouts in June due to increased numbers of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Laurens County until this week.

On Monday, CHS football players returned to the field and weight room for strength and conditioning, while LDHS announced it would remain on hiatus.

“Clinton High School will resume summer strength and conditioning on Monday, July 20, 2020,” CHS Athletic Director said in a statement on the school’s athletic website. “We will continue to operate under the Phase 1 Guidelines set forth by the SCHSL. These workouts are voluntary.”

The LDHS athletic department announced on social media that workouts will not resume immediately.

“Laurens County School District 55 athletic programs will continue to postpone all workouts and practices until further notice,” the statement read. “The decision was made to limit potential exposure of students and staff to COVID-19 due to the community spread rate in Laurens County.

Laurens Academy, a member of the S.C. Independent Schools Association, has continued workouts in 8-man football and other sports throughout July.

“(The district) understands this is a difficult time for our student-athletes, coaches and many others. However, our priority is the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and the larger community.”

The statement said the athletic department will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with the SCHSL in order to get back onto the practice field safely.

The SCHSL Executive Committee recently pushed back the start of preseason practice from July 31 to Aug. 17 and shortened the 2020 football schedule to seven games. The football season is to begin Sept. 11.

Region games in football, girls tennis and volleyball are to be played first and the playoff format has been shortened.