Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Carolyn Faye Rush Neighbors, 84, of 173 Shenandoah Drive, Laurens, widow of Dillard D. “Buzzy” Neighbors, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Ruby Rush, and a graduate of Ford High School. She was retired from Whitten Center and a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Carolyn was an avid Clemson and NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time at the beach.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Lee and Karen Neighbors of Greenwood and Carroll and Pam Neighbors of Laurens; a sister, Helen Stewart of Enoree; a sister-in-law, Eugenia Jacks of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Rush and Brittany Neighbors of Irmo, Sam Neighbors of Greenwood, Jacob Neighbors of Clemson, Adair Neighbors of Virginia Beach, Va., Kory Gillespie of the home, Addison Neighbors of Columbia, and Anna Neighbors and her fiancé Andrew Walker of Greenwood; and two great-granddaughters, Nia Blunt and Naomi Neighbors, both of Irmo.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son, Dennis Neighbors; a grandson, Kevin Neighbors; and a brother, Charles Rush.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rosemont Cemetery, Clinton.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, nurses and medical staff for their support, prayers and devotion to Carolyn during her period of declining health.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County or First Baptist Church, Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton