Mountville, South Carolina

Willie Wilford Orvin, age 84, of 963 Garlington Road, and husband of the late Wilma Maynor Orvin, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.

Born in Moncks Corner, SC, he was a son of the late Steadman A. and Daisy Watford Orvin. Mr. Orvin was the former owner and operator of Joanna Grill. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was a member of the VFW.

He is survived by: a son, Eric Orvin (Lynn) of Mountville; a daughter, Wendy Orvin (Christina Harris) of Joanna; brothers, Lester Orvin (Bobbie) of Belton and Teddy Orvin of Gaston; and one grandchild, Erica Orvin of Mountville.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. and Mr. Buddy Bridges with burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with military honors.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.