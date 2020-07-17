Gray Court, South Carolina

Vickie Lynn Coker Bramlett, age 60, of 6014 Hwy 14, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born in Laurens County and attended Faith Christian Church and School. She worked for her dad’s company, Reko Mechanical and Carolina Sorting. Vickie loved her family, friends and animals. She loved her music, the beach, and her phone time.

She is survived by her father, Earl Coker of Gray Court, her granddaughter Liliana Weathers of Laurens, her grandson, Matthew Knight of Laurens, her brother Perry Coker (Sissy) of Gray Court, her sisters, Debbie Coker Abercrombie (Kenny) of Laurens, Rita Coker Tumblin (Neal) of Hickory Tavern, Wanda Coker Waldrop (Toby) of Laurens, her nieces and nephews, Ray Tumblin, Angie Hardy, Jamie Coker, Josh Tumblin, Jonie Kirk, Adam Hughes, and Sarah Chitwood, three great nieces, Cheyanne Kirk, Ellie Kirk, Allie Coker, and two great nephews, Coleman Coker and Jackson Chitwood.

She was predeceased by her mother, Joan Lyles Coker, her son, Cecil Wayne Walker, Jr., her daughter Cristie Lynn Weathers, her sister Georgia (Tooney) Coker, and her grandparents, Boyce and Iva Lyles and Ernest and Beatrice Coker.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC 29325.