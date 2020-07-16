Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Linda Brewington Morse, age 73, of 102 Dixon Street passed away July 16, 2020 at the Self Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Cross Anchor and was the daughter of the late Marvin Brewington and Helen Posey Brewington.

Mrs. Morse was a member of Immanuel Christian Fellowship and worked for the daycare at First Baptist of Clinton.

She is survived by her husband, James T. Morse of the home; her son, William C. Patterson; her stepson, Steven S. Morse; stepdaughter; Jennifer L. Morse; her sister, Anna Brewington and one grandchild.

