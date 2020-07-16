Dateline – Gray Court, South Carolina

Elizabeth “Libby” Brooks, age 79, of 384 Henderson Church Road, and widower of Bernard “Bernie” Brooks, Sr., passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Greensboro, NC, and was the daughter of the late Sam W. and Ruby Hazel Sills Thornlow. Mrs. Brooks worked in the cafeteria at the Laurens District 55 High School.

She is survived by two sons, Dwight Brooks (Mary Anne) of Taylors, and Bernard Lewis Brooks, Jr., of Gray Court; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

