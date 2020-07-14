Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Patricia Ann Jenkins, age 56, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Clinton, SC and was the daughter of the late Clara Goff Morgan.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her husband, Jeff Jenkins of the home; her son, Brandon Jenkins of Joanna; and her daughter, Jessica Jenkins of Joanna.

In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother, Ray Morgan.

Graveside services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the mausoleum.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton