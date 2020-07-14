Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Dale Blakely Spears, age 90, of Presbyterian Home, Clinton, South Carolina, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born in Laurens on November 30, 1929, Dale was the daughter of the late George Hunter and Brucie Owings Blakely.

She graduated Valedictorian from Laurens High School in 1947. In 1948, she was named Honorary Cadet Colonel of the Pershing Rifle Cadet Corps at Clemson College. Dale graduated Magna Cum Laude from Limestone College in 1951.

In July 1951, Dale and James Spears of Jonesville, South Carolina were married.

She was the loving mother of James C. Spears, Jr. (Denise) of Spartanburg; Blake Spears of Greenville; daughter Carolyn Culbertson (Thomas) of Blythewood; and five grandchildren.

Dale was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurens where she served as an elder and Stephen Minister.

She served as chairman of United Way of Laurens County and was active in the organization and leadership of Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs.

As a resident of Presbyterian Home in Clinton, South Carolina, she enjoyed her friends, family and her cottage at the beach.

Memorials may be made to Presbyterian Home of Clinton, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325 or First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton