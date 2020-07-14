COVID-19 testing available in Gray Court, Clinton

Laurens County Emergency Services Director Joey Avery announced free COVID-19 testing sites planned for Wednesday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 21.

Testing will be available today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Gray Court-Owings School in Gray Court. On July 21, testing is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon at Clinton High School.

Testing is also available at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital weekdays form 8 am.-2 p.m. with a physician’s order. The other sites do not require such orders.