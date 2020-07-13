Clinton, South Carolina

Margaret Senn Wallace, age 86 passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Laurens, SC and was a daughter of the late Harold Murphy Senn and Omega Pitts Senn.

Mrs. Wallace was a former employee with Spratt Grocery and a teacher’s aid with Ford Middle School and Laurens High School. She was a member and Elder Emeritus at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Robert G. Wallace; her son, Kevin Derek Wallace and wife, Kristen and grandchildren, Kaileigh Wallace and Kaden Wallace all of Simpsonville; a brother, Mike Senn and wife, Linda of Enoree; three sisters, Edna Busailah and husband Mike of Glendale, CA, Dianne Strange of Laurens and Nancy Asbill of Clinton.

A small private graveside memorial service will be held at the Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church, Laurens, SC 29360.

