Leave a Comment

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Sylvia Diane Tumblin Murdock, age 73, of Laurens passed away July 8, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

She was born in Laurens and was the daughter of the late Homer Neal Tumblin and Elma Keasler Tumblin.

Diane was a cosmetologist for many years and worked at the Imperial Beauty Salon, Just Hair, and Sharon’s Stylet. She was a lifelong member of the Henderson Baptist Church of Hickory Tavern and served as Sunday school teacher with the three and four year olds. She loved to draw and be in the outdoors. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and was truly loved by all her clients.

Mrs. Murdock is survived by her husband, Jackie H. Murdock of the home; her son, Jon Michael Murdock of Hickory Tavern; her brother, Homer Neal Tumblin, Jr. (Rita) of Hickory Tavern; her sister, Jean Tumblin Parsons O’Bryant (Jimmy) of Cross Hill; grandchildren, Tyler W. Murdock and Deanna Marie Murdock; nieces and nephews, Jason Parsons, Shannon Parsons, Hollie Parsons, Angie Tumblin Hardy, Josh Tumblin, Josh Murdock, Jeff Murdock and Jeremy Hall; nine great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 11th at 4:00 P.M. at the Henderson Baptist Church by Rev. Bryan Atkinson. The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. before the service. A private burial will be held at the M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Henderson Baptist Church, 207 Henderson Church Rd, Gray Court, SC 29645 or donate a can good item to the church food pantry.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Jean Parsons O’Bryant, 205 Center Street Greenwood, SC 29649.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens