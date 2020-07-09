Public invited to line West Main to pay respects as Laurens holds King Dixon Day Friday

LAURENS, S.C. – The City of Laurens will honor the legacy of one of her most respected native sons, Lt. Col. Albert King Dixon II, USMC (retired) on Friday, July 10, 2020, and the public is strongly encouraged to take part in this celebration of Dixon’s life, according to a release by the Mayor’s office Thursday.

Mayor Nathan Senn will issue a proclamation which recognizes the day as “King Dixon Day” in the City of Laurens, the second time this honor has been bestowed upon Dixon by the citizens of Laurens. The first such proclamation occurred in 1954.

On Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., Dixon’s funeral service will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens located at 400 W. Main Street, Laurens, S.C. Due to public health concerns, in-person attendance at this service will be limited to members of the Dixon family. However, the service will be live-streamed for those that wish to take part remotely. This service may be accessed via the Kennedy Mortuary website: www.thekennedymortuary.com The funeral service should conclude at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Due to the large number of people that wish to participate in showing their gratitude for the life and service of Dixon, in lieu of in-personal attendance at the funeral service, members of the public are encouraged to line both sides of West Main Street from First Presbyterian Church to the intersection of West Main Street and South Harper Street to pay their final respects as the funeral cortege passes on its way to Forest Lawn Cemetery. Individuals wishing to take part in this sign of respect are encouraged to bring flags which are representative of the service of Dixon’s life, e.g. the American flag, SC flag, Marine flag, and flags representing Laurens High School and the University of South Carolina. All participants wishing to participate in this demonstration should be in place no later than 3:45 p.m. We ask that all participants remember the solemnity and dignity of this occasion and remain silent as the cortege passes, lowering their flags as a sign of respect.

The public is asked to maintain adequate social distancing (6 ft. between individuals or between different households) as they stand along the cortege route.

Accompanying the funeral cortege from First Presbyterian Church to Forest Lawn Cemetery will be an honor escort of the City of Laurens Police Department. The interment at the cemetery, where Dixon will be laid to rest will full military honors, is also reserved for members of the Dixon family.

The City of Laurens, Laurens County, and the State of South Carolina owe a debt of gratitude to King Dixon for his lifetime of contributions. It is our honor to show his family, and especially his dear wife Augusta, the appreciation we have for his life and service. We encourage all who are able to take part in this public demonstration of respect.