Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

James Edward “Eddie” Malone, age 79, of 501 Byars Road, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was the son of the late Curtis Malone and Junie Belle Heaton Malone. He was the Owner and Operator of Malone’s Electrical and Plumbing for 50 years and was a cherished member of the Laurens Church of God.

Mr. Malone is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Malone of the home; his sons, Dwayne Malone (Kim), Mike Malone, Dale Malone (Camille), Mark Malone (Sonia), and Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone (Deborah); his daughter, Donna; his sisters, Dot Bunch and Joy Ridlehuber; his sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Malone is predeceased by three brothers and five sisters; and one granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Laurens Church of God conducted by Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone and Rev. Terry Sherfield with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the church.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Richard Bishop, Randy Honeycutt, Danny Howell, Lewis Hughes, Dwayne Malone, Michael Senn, and Donald Thomas.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton