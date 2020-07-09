Clinton, SC

Mr. Robert W. Kirby, II, age 49, husband of Mrs. Julie Farmer Kirby of 229 Lakewood Drive Clinton, SC 29325, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Laurens County Hospital.

Mr. Kirby was born October 30, 1970, a son of Mr. Robert Wayne Kirby and Janice Burnett Kirby of Union. Mr. Kirby was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two daughters, Destiny Suarez and husband Keith of Laurens and Megan Kirby of the home and one son, Aaron Kirby and wife Lindsay of Jonesville, grandchildren, Wyatt and Khloe Morris of the home, Andrew Suarez of Laurens and Ella Rae Kirby of Jonesville and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Kirby was predeceased by his in-laws, Ray and Charlotte Farmer, his aunt, Elsie Matthews and special friends Carl Varner and Mike McGowan.

Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Willie Marcengill and Mr. Ronnie Cook. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Active pallbearers are Tim Hill, Johnny Walker, Jason Walker, Jason Linder, Ronnie Cook and George Shealy. The following are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers, Darrel Avery, Marcus Walker and Nicholas Walker.