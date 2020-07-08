USC Union, Laurens campus announce fall plans

USC Union will reopen for in-person classes on the Union campus and at the Laurens location on August 20, 2020. Face coverings will be required at both locations and social distancing will be encouraged among members of the campus community.

The semester will be offered in an accelerated format, with in-person instruction ending on Nov. 24. In addition, classes will be held on many traditional holidays and breaks to allow for the semester to end earlier than usual. Classes will be held remotely on Labor Day (Sept. 7), General Election Day (Nov. 3), Nov. 30, and Dec. 1. Fall break will also be cancelled with face-to-face instruction being held on Oct. 15-16. This schedule also aligns with that of University of South Carolina’s institution in Columbia.

“Taking all necessary safety precautions, we are pleased to be able to offer face-to-face instruction to our on-campus students and dual enrollment high school students in the Fall 2020 semester,” said USC Union Interim Campus Dean Randy Lowell. “This face-to-face instruction is in addition to a rich selection of USC quality online and hybrid course offerings from our faculty. Our campuses are a vital resource to our students and the communities in which we serve, and we are glad to reopen our doors as public health and safety guidelines permit.”

Interim Dean Lowell, retiring Dean John Catalano, USC Union campus stakeholders as well as leaders from other regional Palmetto College campuses within the University of South Carolina System have coordinated to plan for a safe reopening of campuses in the fall. Their resulting efforts produced the USC Palmetto College Campuses Reopening and Risk Mitigation Plan (that can be found on the main page at uscunion.sc.edu) to guide the reopening and identify resources for the campus communities.

“Our first and foremost priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said USC Palmetto College Chancellor Susan Elkins. “The plan will continue to evolve as the public health environment changes. At any point before or after the start of the new semester, we are prepared to change course to meet the public health and safety needs of our students and communities.”

For more information, contact Annie Smith, USC Union’s Director of Marketing & Development, at [email protected]