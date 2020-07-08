Richard Baxter Taylor, Jr. was born on March 8, 1943 and died July 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital with complications from cystic fibrosis.

He was the son of the late Richard Baxter Taylor and Nancy Ida Martin Taylor.

He was a graduate of Newberry College and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Gray Court. He served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, member of the choir and he prepared the church bulletins.

Richard was a charter member of the Gray Court Owings Historical Society and one of the founders of Pioneer Day. He was the photographer for the Laurens District Genealogical Society. He compiled the church history for the First Baptist Church of Gray Court

and contributed to several Laurens County History Books. He was a historian, a genealogist and had a passion for flowers and gardening.

Richard loved his hometown of Gray Court and had served on the Town Council. He was a friend to all.

Visitation Friday, July 10, 2-6 pm at Cannons. Graveside services Saturday, July 11, at 3 pm at Gray Court City Cemetery.

Memorials to Gray Court First Baptist Church, PO Box 348, Gray Court, SC 29645 or Gray Court Owings Historical Society, PO Box 272, Gray Court.