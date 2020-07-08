Coates wins 100th Late Model race at LCS

Frank Coates won his 100th race at Laurens County Speedway Saturday with a Limited Late Model feature victory.

All of Coates’ victories have come in the speedway’s Late Model division.

Austin Watkins was second behind Coates and Steve Bowie was third.

In other division:

602 Crate: 1. Colt Smith; 2. Colby Cannon; 3. Travis Morgan; 4. Keaton Smith; 5. Kris Norwood.

Thunder Bomber: 1. Dylan Chappell; 2. Josh Wilson; 3. Ed Hodges; 4. Reid Neaderhiser; 5. James Hudson.

Monster Mini: 1. Larry Teal; 2. Wayne Summers; 3. J.R. Baker; 4. Aaron Summitt; 5. Alex Woodard.

FWD: 1. Darrien Norwood; 2. A.J. Carpenter; 3. Joel Cabe; 4. Reggie Twing; 5. Steven Collins.

Demolition Derby: 1. Donald Terry; 2. Twoter Caughorn; 3. Danny Davis.

Benefit yard sale set

A benefit yard sale is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 at the speedway parking lot.

All money will be donated to the persons injured in a June 27 race accident during which a car slammed into the stands, injuring four spectators.

Large items will be put into an online auction that will be held on the speedway’s Facebook page. The auction is to begin on Tuesday, July 21 and end on Friday, July 24.

GoFund me page for victim

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ziyuana “Pie” Miller, who was injured in a June 27 race accident when a car crashed into the stands.

Four spectators, including Miller, were injured in the accident.

The funds raise will go to help her and her mother.