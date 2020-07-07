Laurens, South Carolina

Joel Stanley Templeton, age 82, of 197 Fairgrounds Road, Apt 305, and husband of the late Peggy Maxine Pennington Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Harry and Eva Barnette Templeton. Retiring from Liberty Life after 28 years of service, he was formerly employed with The Company Store, he also worked at Ramada Inn and Trotters in Clinton and attended Lydia Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mr. Templeton was an avid collector and reader; he had a passion for nature and music.

Surviving are his children, Tami Putman and husband David of Cumming, Ga, and Luann Croy of Laurens; a sister, Darlene Horger and husband Tommy of Laurens; grandchildren, Amee Wheeler and husband Tracy, Dave Putman and wife Kristina, Amanda Ethridge and husband Miles; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Max, Brynn, and Caleb; and a loving dog Ginger.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Diana Fortney.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. David Putman and J. D. Putman, Jr.

The family will be at the residence.

