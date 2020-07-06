Laurens, South Carolina

Albert King Dixon, II of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on July 6 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years who was his sweetheart since the third grade, Augusta Mason Dixon; and his three sons, Albert King Dixon, III (Kristina Halleck Dixon) of Stafford, Virginia; Augustus Mason Dixon (Kim King Dixon and sons Andrew Mason Dixon and Robert King Dixon) of Columbia, South Carolina; and Lee Simmons Dixon (Margaret Edwards Dixon and daughters Anna West Dixon and Sarah Simmons Dixon) of Greenville, South Carolina. He was a fiercely loyal and devoted husband, father and grandfather who instilled in his family his personal mantra of faith, family and service in all areas of his life.

A service of thanksgiving will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, SC, on Friday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. with only the family in attendance and live streamed for all others, followed by a private family interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Full Military Honors. To view the live streamed service please contact The Kennedy Mortuary or visit King’s obituary page on our website prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Laurens Endowment Fund, Blue Ridge Council of the Boy Scouts of America Endowment Fund, or the Rotary Foundation.

