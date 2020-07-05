Laurens, South Carolina

Maxie Gerald Smith, age 79, of 105 McDowell Street, and husband of Linda Hughes Smith, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he the son of the late James Riley and Martha Mosley Smith. A member of Friendship Baptist Church, Maxie retired from Watts Mill and attended Northside Baptist Church. He was an avid Gamecock Fan who loved his family dearly.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Roger Smith, Mike Smith and wife Carol, Jackie Hughes and wife Shawn, all of Laurens; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church Conducted by Rev. Jackie Hughes and Rev. Ronnie Blackwell.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends at Northside Baptist Church on Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.

