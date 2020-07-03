Laurens, South Carolina

Linda Price Powell, age 72, of 457 Bethel Church Road, and wife of Ledman C. Powell, Sr., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Price, Sr. and Mary Sue Burns Price. Linda retired from Torrington and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by: her children, Joe C. Powell (Laurie) of Laurens, Janice “Monk” Powell of Laurens and Ledman “Chuck” Powell, Jr. of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Meghanne Powell, Taylor Powell, Anna Grace Powell, and Erin Powell.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Christie M. Ballew; a brother, Johnny Price, Jr.; and a sister, Carol Jean Townsend.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday July 6, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jim Hamilton.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

