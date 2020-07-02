Public welcome for Sunday candlelight, prayer for county’s unity, health

Laurens, South Carolina – The public is invited to an ecumenical prayer and candlelight service for unity and health in Laurens County from 8 to 9 p.m. this Sunday evening, July 5, at the Laurens City Amphitheater on Gordon Street.

It is sponsored by the Sanders Alumni Association and the Ministerial Alliance. The people of Laurens County are asked to come, wear their masks, pray together and light candles as a show of unity.

“We haven’t had terrible problems here but we felt the need to have a time of prayer for unity in our county,” said Elma Morrison, a member of the Sanders Alumni Association.

Morrison said the unnecessary deaths of people at the hands of police officers throughout the nation have been a real concern, as are the growing numbers of people in the county and state who have contracted and died from the COVID-19 virus, and she said prayer on all fronts is needed.