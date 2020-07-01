Laurens, South Carolina

James Earl “Jimmy” Reames, age 89, of 306 Southview Drive, and husband of the late Revonda Adcox Reames, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Arthur W. and Kathleen Franks Reames. Jimmy was a US Army Veteran, retired as an automotive parts store manager, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.

Surviving are his sister, Frances Sumerel of Laurens, SC; his brother, Tommy Reames and wife Lois of Laurens, SC; nieces and nephews, Bob Reames of North Carolina, Steve Reames of North Carolina, Tommy Reames, Jr of Laurens, SC, Debra Reames of Texas, Anne Caldwell of Longs, SC, Debbie Hines of Seattle, WA, Gene O’Shields of Columbia, SC, and Charlie O’Shields of Beaufort, SC.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jimmy was predeceased by a brother, Billy Reames.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson. Following the service, a recording will be available on our website on Jimmy’s obituary page.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

