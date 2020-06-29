Laurens, South Carolina

Virginia Hartline Smith, age 85, of 103 Kingston Drive, and widow of Adelma L. Smith, Jr. passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in McCormick, she was a daughter of the late Roy Lee “Tom” and Mary Sue Watkins Hartline. Virginia retired from Laurens Glass and Torrco Credit Union and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she was actively involved in the life of the church.

Surviving are her two children, Michael Smith and wife Darlene of Laurens, and Kristin S. Nixon and husband Brad of Mountville; one brother, Claude Hartline and wife Martha of Laurens; one sister, Faye Cooley of Laurens; five grandchildren, Pam Williamson and husband Tony, Cary Gillespie and wife Janice, Brandy Childress and husband Phil, Tiffany Ellis, and Bradley Nixon; several great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Laurens City Cemetery conducted by Dr. Greg Hellams.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 216 Independence Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.