Dateline – Simpsonville, South Carolina

Alvin Henry Donnan, Jr., age 67, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Regency Hospital of Greenville.

He was born in Clinton, SC and was the only son of the late Alvin Henry Donnan, Sr. and Frances Jones Donnan. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and the University of South Carolina of Columbia. He was the manager of BC Moore Department Store in Simpsonville, SC for 15 years, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Simpsonville and the First Baptist Church of Clinton. He was the founder of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Social Fraternity and a Life Member of the Delta Sigma Pi Professional Business Fraternity at USC. He was a 35 year Gamecock Club Member and an avid Gamecock Fan.

Mr. Donnan is survived by his wife, Susan Smoak Donnan of Simpsonville; his son Alvin Henry Donnan, III “Trey” and his wife, Lainey of Boiling Springs, SC; and his 11 month old grandson, Brock Donnan.

Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1 PM at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton. Services may be viewed via live stream through Facebook, links may be found at www.grayfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gary Funeral Home of Clinton